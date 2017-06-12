FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, baht weaker; Singapore dollar marginally higher
June 12, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, baht weaker; Singapore dollar marginally higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0146 GMT                        
 Currency                    Latest     Previous day  Pct
                             bid                      Move
 Japan yen                   110.200    110.33        +0.12
 Sing dlr                    1.384      1.3842        +0.03
 Taiwan dlr                  30.121     30.108        -0.04
 Korean won                  1126.200   1123.2        -0.27
 Baht                        34.070     34.05         -0.06
 Rupiah                      13291.000  13290         -0.01
 Rupee                       64.240     64.24         +0.00
 Yuan                        6.797      6.7970        +0.01
                                                      
 Change so far                                        
 Currency                    Latest     End 2016      Pct
                             bid                      Move
 Japan yen                   110.200    117.07        +6.23
 Sing dlr                    1.384      1.4490        +4.71
 Taiwan dlr                  30.121     32.279        +7.16
 Korean won                  1126.200   1207.70       +7.24
 Baht                        34.070     35.80         +5.08
 Rupiah                      13291.000  13470         +1.35
 Rupee                       64.240     67.92         +5.73
 Yuan                        6.797      6.9467        +2.21
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

