2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Baht stronger; S.Korean won, Philippine peso down
#Asian Currency News
June 13, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Baht stronger; S.Korean won, Philippine peso down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0144 GMT                        
 Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                  109.970     109.92        -0.05
 Sing dlr                   1.383       1.3839        +0.06
 Taiwan dlr                 30.181      30.176        -0.02
 Korean won                 1129.500    1127.3        -0.19
 Baht                       34.000      34.07         +0.21
 Peso                       49.550      49.5          -0.10
 Rupiah                     13289.000   13297         +0.06
 Rupee                      64.435      64.44         +0.00
 Ringgit                    4.260       4.2635        +0.08
 Yuan                       6.797       6.7988        +0.03
                                                      
 Change so far in 2017                                
 Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                  109.970     117.07        +6.46
 Sing dlr                   1.383       1.4490        +4.76
 Taiwan dlr                 30.181      32.279        +6.95
 Korean won                 1129.500    1207.70       +6.92
 Baht                       34.000      35.80         +5.29
 Peso                       49.550      49.72         +0.34
 Rupiah                     13289.000   13470         +1.36
 Rupee                      64.435      67.92         +5.41
 Ringgit                    4.260       4.4845        +5.27
 Yuan                       6.797       6.9467        +2.20
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.