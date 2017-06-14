EM ASIA FX-Largely up; S.Korean won gains most, Sing dollar slightly lower

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.030 110.05 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3807 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.209 30.227 +0.06 Korean won 1125.600 1128.3 +0.24 Baht 33.900 33.92 +0.06 Peso 49.490 49.535 +0.09 Rupiah 13285.000 13290 +0.04 Rupee 64.333 64.33 +0.00 Ringgit 4.259 4.261 +0.05 Yuan 6.798 6.7989 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.030 117.07 +6.40 Sing dlr 1.381 1.4490 +4.91 Taiwan dlr 30.209 32.279 +6.85 Korean won 1125.600 1207.70 +7.29 Baht 33.900 35.80 +5.60 Peso 49.490 49.72 +0.46 Rupiah 13285.000 13470 +1.39 Rupee 64.333 67.92 +5.58 Ringgit 4.259 4.4845 +5.29 Yuan 6.798 6.9467 +2.19 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)