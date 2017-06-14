FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Largely up; S.Korean won gains most, Sing dollar slightly lower
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
June 14, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Largely up; S.Korean won gains most, Sing dollar slightly lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0145 GMT                        
 Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                  110.030     110.05        +0.02
 Sing dlr                   1.381       1.3807        -0.04
 Taiwan dlr                 30.209      30.227        +0.06
 Korean won                 1125.600    1128.3        +0.24
 Baht                       33.900      33.92         +0.06
 Peso                       49.490      49.535        +0.09
 Rupiah                     13285.000   13290         +0.04
 Rupee                      64.333      64.33         +0.00
 Ringgit                    4.259       4.261         +0.05
 Yuan                       6.798       6.7989        +0.02
                                                      
 Change so far in 2017                                
 Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                  110.030     117.07        +6.40
 Sing dlr                   1.381       1.4490        +4.91
 Taiwan dlr                 30.209      32.279        +6.85
 Korean won                 1125.600    1207.70       +7.29
 Baht                       33.900      35.80         +5.60
 Peso                       49.490      49.72         +0.46
 Rupiah                     13285.000   13470         +1.39
 Rupee                      64.333      67.92         +5.58
 Ringgit                    4.259       4.4845        +5.29
 Yuan                       6.798       6.9467        +2.19
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.