2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lower; Sing dollar slightly up
June 16, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lower; Sing dollar slightly up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0137 GMT                         
 Currency                    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                   111.030     110.91        -0.11
 Sing dlr                    1.382       1.3834        +0.09
 Taiwan dlr                  30.295      30.247        -0.16
 Korean won                  1129.200    1124.1        -0.45
 Baht                        33.950      33.95         +0.00
 Peso                        49.780      49.63         -0.30
 Rupiah                      13293.000   13284         -0.07
 Rupee                       64.535      64.54         +0.00
 Ringgit                     4.277       4.265         -0.28
 Yuan                        6.804       6.8100        +0.08
                                                       
 Change so far in 2017                                 
 Currency                    Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                   111.030     117.07        +5.44
 Sing dlr                    1.382       1.4490        +4.83
 Taiwan dlr                  30.295      32.279        +6.55
 Korean won                  1129.200    1207.70       +6.95
 Baht                        33.950      35.80         +5.45
 Peso                        49.780      49.72         -0.12
 Rupiah                      13293.000   13470         +1.33
 Rupee                       64.535      67.92         +5.25
 Ringgit                     4.277       4.4845        +4.85
 Yuan                        6.804       6.9467        +2.09
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

