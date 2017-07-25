FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies subdued ahead of Fed; peso at 1-week high
#Asian Currency News
July 25, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 11 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies subdued ahead of Fed; peso at 1-week high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    July 25 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies treaded water on
Tuesday as the dollar recovered mildly from a 13-month low,
while investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the
global day.
    The dollar rose marginally against a basket of
currencies as investors awaited details from the Fed on its plan
to reduce its $4.2 trillion bond portfolio, a move that could
put upward pressure on long-term interest rates and drive funds
away from emerging markets.
    "Markets today are taking a cautious stance ahead of the
FOMC meeting," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking
Group in Singapore, said. 
    "We have also seen the USD getting sold off quite a bit in
the past weeks, which has pushed up Asian currencies, such that
many of them are at a point where market participants are a bit
cautious about pushing them any further," Goh added.
    The Chinese yuan edged slightly higher against
the dollar. China's central bank will inject 140 billion yuan
($20.74 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders said.

    The Philippine peso rose to a more than one-week
high against the dollar.
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in his State of the
Nation address on Monday called on the Senate to pass a tax
reform bill to help finance his administration's $180 billion
infrastructure programme.
    The Indian rupee and the Thai baht edged
slightly weaker. 
    
    SOUTH KOREAN WON
    The South Korean won eased off four-month highs
against the dollar even after the government upgraded its
outlook on economic growth this year. 
    "I think the currency is starting to look a bit stretched
after a recent strong run," said Khoon Goh. " We'll need to see
if the current underlying growth of the economy is set to pick
up, which will be important for the won to sustain its
strength."
    South Korea revised its projected economic expansion upwards
to 3 percent in 2017, the fastest in three years, and vowed to
maintain an expansionary fiscal policy that would support job
creation.
        
    TAIWAN DOLLAR
    The Taiwan dollar held steady, hovering around the
one-week highs stuck against the dollar on Monday, poised for
its third consecutive session of gains. 
    "Leading indicators suggest that economic activities will
gain further momentum in the months ahead, given that the
electronics sector will enter the peak season in 2H, monetary
policy remains accommodative and fiscal stimulus is on the way,"
DBS said in a research note.  
       
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0451 GMT
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                   
   Change on the day at                                      
          0451 GMT                                  
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous   Pct Move
                                               day  
  Japan yen                  111.020        111.09      +0.06
  Sing dlr                   1.361          1.3618      +0.07
  Taiwan dlr                 30.322         30.359      +0.12
  Korean won                 1114.700         1114      -0.06
  Baht                       33.420          33.39      -0.09
  Peso                       50.635         50.735      +0.20
  Rupiah                     13318.000       13308      -0.08
  Rupee                      64.375          64.34      -0.05
  Ringgit                    4.278           4.276      -0.04
  Yuan                       6.749          6.7502      +0.02
                                                             
  Change so far in 2017                                      
  Currency                   Latest bid   End 2016   Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.020        117.07      +5.45
  Sing dlr                   1.361          1.4490      +6.48
  Taiwan dlr                 30.322         32.279      +6.45
  Korean won                 1114.700      1207.70      +8.34
  Baht                       33.420          35.80      +7.12
  Peso                       50.635          49.72      -1.81
  Rupiah                     13318.000       13470      +1.14
  Rupee                      64.375          67.92      +5.51
  Ringgit                    4.278          4.4845      +4.84
  Yuan                       6.749          6.9467      +2.94
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

