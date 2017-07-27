FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Up; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains
#Asian Currency News
July 27, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 11 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Up; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.    
 
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
   Change on the day at                                        
          0134 GMT                                     
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  110.990           111.15     +0.14
  Sing dlr                   1.357             1.3571     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr                 30.275            30.402     +0.42
  Korean won                 1113.600          1121.8     +0.74
  Baht                       33.350            33.474     +0.37
  Peso                       50.570             50.64     +0.14
  Rupiah                     13316.000          13335     +0.14
  Rupee                      64.358             64.36      0.00
  Ringgit                    4.276             4.2825     +0.16
  Yuan                       6.746             6.7555     +0.14
                                                               
  Change so far in 2017                                        
  Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                  110.990           117.07     +5.48
  Sing dlr                   1.357             1.4490     +6.79
  Taiwan dlr                 30.275            32.279     +6.62
  Korean won                 1113.600         1207.70     +8.45
  Baht                       33.350             35.80     +7.35
  Peso                       50.570             49.72     -1.68
  Rupiah                     13316.000          13470     +1.16
  Rupee                      64.358             67.92     +5.54
  Ringgit                    4.276             4.4845     +4.89
  Yuan                       6.746             6.9467     +2.98
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

