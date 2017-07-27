EM ASIA FX-Up; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.990 111.15 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3571 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.275 30.402 +0.42 Korean won 1113.600 1121.8 +0.74 Baht 33.350 33.474 +0.37 Peso 50.570 50.64 +0.14 Rupiah 13316.000 13335 +0.14 Rupee 64.358 64.36 0.00 Ringgit 4.276 4.2825 +0.16 Yuan 6.746 6.7555 +0.14 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.990 117.07 +5.48 Sing dlr 1.357 1.4490 +6.79 Taiwan dlr 30.275 32.279 +6.62 Korean won 1113.600 1207.70 +8.45 Baht 33.350 35.80 +7.35 Peso 50.570 49.72 -1.68 Rupiah 13316.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.358 67.92 +5.54 Ringgit 4.276 4.4845 +4.89 Yuan 6.746 6.9467 +2.98 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)