EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Thai baht edge lower

July 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.120 114.03 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3845 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.574 30.585 +0.04 Korean won 1150.500 1149.5 -0.09 Baht 34.110 34.081 -0.09 Peso 50.740 50.695 -0.09 Rupiah 13388.000 13396 +0.06 Rupee 64.525 64.53 +0.00 Ringgit 4.293 4.295 +0.05 Yuan 6.806 6.8030 -0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 114.120 117.07 +2.58 Sing dlr 1.385 1.4490 +4.66 Taiwan dlr 30.574 32.279 +5.58 Korean won 1150.500 1207.70 +4.97 Baht 34.110 35.80 +4.95 Peso 50.740 49.72 -2.01 Rupiah 13388.000 13470 +0.61 Rupee 64.525 67.92 +5.26 Ringgit 4.293 4.4845 +4.46 Yuan 6.806 6.9467 +2.07 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)