EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies subdued, U.S. inflation in spotlight

(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew July 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies drifted on Friday, while the U.S. dollar steadied, with investor focus turning to U.S. inflation due later in the day for clues on the pace of interest rate rises in the world's largest economy. U.S. consumer prices in June are forecast to have risen only 1.7 percent from a year earlier. The dollar index was down 0.01 percent at 95.720 at 0548 GMT. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in her address to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, further reiterated her dovish stance on tightening, citing falling inflation as an influential factor. "We have a risk off situation in the perception of a dovish Fed. This means that the EM carry trade will go on and risk assets should not be too hard hit," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Most Asian currencies were subdued with the exception of the Thai baht, which rose 0.2 percent, and the Philippine peso, down 0.3 percent in intraday trade. The Indian rupee was up marginally ahead of wholesale price inflation and forex reserves data due later on Friday. Wholesale price inflation is expected to have slowed last month to 1.60 percent from 2.17 percent in May, a Reuters poll showed. The Singapore dollar trimmed losses from earlier in the day. The city-state's economy expanded a seasonally adjusted and annualised 0.4 percent in the second quarter from the first, narrowly dodging a recession helped by solid global demand for its tech products. In the coming week, investors will be focused on the start of the U.S. earnings season. Markets expect S&P 500 companies to report second-quarter earnings growth of 7.8 percent. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso was down 0.2 percent, on-track to post its fifth straight weekly loss. Philippine Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday he is not worried about the weakening peso because the country has enough buffers and a steady source of foreign exchange inflows. A Reuters poll showed that bearish positions in the Philippine peso increased to their largest since late March after the currency fell to 11-year lows earlier in the week, partly due to a widening trade balance. THAI BAHT Bucking the trend, the Thai baht was up 0.2 percent, "heavy on expectations that U.S. rate hikes will be gradual and will not significantly slow inflows into Thai assets," said May Bank's Saktiandi. Risk-on sentiments today could see greater inflows and support the baht intraday, he added. Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at the Bank of Singapore, added that on days that the dollar moves sideways, Thailand's strong current account surplus comes forward to support it. The baht was on-track to snap two straight weeks of losses. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0547 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.370 113.27 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3736 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.400 30.385 -0.05 Korean won 1135.200 1136.3 +0.10 Baht 33.888 33.95 +0.18 Peso 50.640 50.53 -0.22 Rupiah 13347.000 13346 -0.01 Rupee 64.460 64.44 -0.03 Ring 4.293 4.2905 -0.06 Yuan 6.781 6.7848 +0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.370 117.07 +3.26 Sing dlr 1.373 1.4490 +5.50 Taiwan dlr 30.400 32.279 +6.18 Korean won 1135.200 1207.70 +6.39 Baht 33.888 35.80 +5.64 Peso 50.640 49.72 -1.82 Rupiah 13347.000 13470 +0.92 Rupee 64.460 67.92 +5.37 Ringgit 4.293 4.4845 +4.46 Yuan 6.781 6.9467 +2.44 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)