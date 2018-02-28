Asia's Jan oil imports from Iran rise 3.3 pct yr/yr to 3-mth high

* Asia January imports hit 1.7 mln bpd, highest since October * China imports up 85.9 pct yr/yr, helping offset other declines * Japan shipments fall 2.9 pct yr/yr By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Imports of Iranian crude oil by major buyers in Asia rose 3.3 percent in January from the year before to a three-month high, as a jump in purchases by top buyer China offset lower volumes in three other countries, government and ship-tracking data showed. China, India, Japan and South Korea last month imported a total of 1.70 million barrels per day (bpd) from Iran, the highest volume since October, the data showed. That is slightly more than their 2017 average of 1.67 million bpd. Iran has been pushing to retain customers in Asia in the face of a potential renewal of U.S. sanctions over its nuclear programme, hoping concessions will boost the appeal of its crude compared with other Middle Eastern suppliers. China's January imports of Iranian crude jumped 85.9 percent from the previous year to 748,715 bpd, the largest since last September and following three straight months of year-on-year declines. The country's overall crude imports jumped by about a fifth in January. India's imports from Iran declined 10.7 percent to 495,200 bpd in January, according to the data. Iran has offered to raise the freight discount on oil sales to India in return for New Delhi agreeing to boost imports, as the OPEC member is keen to eat into the market share of other producers including top rivals Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said in mid-February that Indian refiners - state-owned and private - would buy about 500,000 bpd of Iranian oil in 2018/19. U.S. President Donald Trump in January gave a 2015 Iran nuclear deal a final reprieve, but warned European allies and Congress they had to work with him to fix "the disastrous flaws" in the pact or face a U.S. exit. Imports into Japan were down 2.9 percent from a year earlier at 203,259 bpd, monthly data from the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday. The tables below outline Iran crude imports in bpd by Asia's biggest buyers for last month: Nation Jan-18 Jan-17 yr/yr pct China 748,715 402,750 85.9 India 495,200 554,600 -10.7 Japan 203,259 209,319 -2.9 Korea 252,000 478,032 -47.3 Total 1,699,174 1,644,701 3.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori Editing by Joseph Radford)