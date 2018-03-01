FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
March 1, 2018 / 4:54 AM / a day ago

Cheniere Energy's Corpus Christi terminal may produce 1st LNG this year -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi export terminal in Texas could start producing its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, a company executive said on Thursday.

Construction of two 0.7 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (4.5-million tonnes per annum) units at Corpus Christi is over 80 percent complete, said Douglas Wharton, director origination of Cheniere Marketing in Singapore. Wharton was speaking at an LNG industry conference in the city-state.

“We will hopefully start producing first LNG by this year and have made significant progress on train 3 which...we are hoping to take a final investment decision (FID) on soon,” Wharton said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.