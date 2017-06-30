FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
FACTBOX-Goldman Sachs tops Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in H1 2017
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 30, 2017 / 4:15 AM / a month ago

FACTBOX-Goldman Sachs tops Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in H1 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions involving Asian
companies dropped 15 percent in the first half of 2017 to $458
billion as a result of a pullback in overseas deals by Chinese
firms following Beijing's crackdown on capital outflows.
           
    Goldman Sachs was the top adviser in the Asia Pacific
region, excluding Japan, in the first half followed by Morgan
Stanley and UBS, according to the Thomson
Reuters league table data.
        Top 10 advisers by deal value:
---------------------------------------------------
    
 Financial       Deal value  Market      No. Of
 adviser         (including  share (in   deals
                 net debt,   %)          
                 $ million)              
 Goldman Sachs   52,904.8    11.5        44
 Morgan Stanley  48,624.9    10.6        37
 UBS             46,316.4    10.1        29
 Bank of         43,656.9     9.5        23
 America                                 
 Merrill Lynch                           
 Citi            22,290.1     4.9        26
 Rothschild      21,166.3     4.6        26
 Macquarie       15,814.1     3.5        22
 Credit Suisse   15,435.4     3.4        29
 PJT Partners    15,285.4     3.3         4
 Wells Fargo     15,146.9     3.3         2
    Top 10 advisers by total fees earned
    --------------------------------------
 Bank               Fees ($     Fees
                    mln)        (%)(up/dow
                                n)
 Morgan Stanley     79.2        -21.2
 UBS                58.5        -25.6
 ICBC               58.3        -40.6
 Credit Suisse      48.6        -41.3
 Citi               46.0        -14.5
 Macquarie          42.1        -52.0
 Goldman Sachs      39.1        -57.9
 Evercore Partners  36.4        1438.4
 Savils             30.7        NA
 China              26.1        -59.6
 International                  
 Capital                        
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.