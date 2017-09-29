FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Goldman Sachs tops Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in January-September
#Banking and Financial News
September 29, 2017 / 1:07 AM / in 20 days

FACTBOX-Goldman Sachs tops Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in January-September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Overseas deals this year by
Chinese firms, Asia-Pacific's most active buyers, reached $118
billion at September-end, nearly half of which were announced in
the past three months, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top adviser in
January-September in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan,
followed by Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG,
according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Top 10 advisers by deal value:
 Financial adviser           Deal value (inc.  Market     No. of
                             net debt, $ mln)  share (%)  deals
 Goldman Sachs               89,965.5          11.9       65
 Morgan Stanley              75,710.7          10.0       54
 UBS                         73,337.3          9.7        40
 China International         71,314.5          9.5        36
 Capital                                                  
 Bank of America Merrill     63,819.9          8.5        33
 Lynch                                                    
 Citigroup                   45,230.2          6.0        40
 JPMorgan                    45,208.9          6.0        29
 CITIC                       41,682.9          5.5        80
 Industrial & Commercial     25,657.7          3.4        58
 Bank of China                                            
 Evercore Partners           24,449.5          3.2        15
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
    Top 10 advisers by total fees earned:
 Bank                                   Fees ($ mln)  Change (%)
 CITIC                                  134.5         59.5
 Morgan Stanley                         109.5         -7.9
 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China  100.0         -15.9
 Goldman Sachs                          86.8          -55.5
 UBS                                    73.6          -24.0
 Credit Suisse                          73.6          -16.2
 Citigroup                              60.2          -16.6
 China International Capital            55.4          -16.5
 Macquarie                              51.0          -56.2
 JPMorgan                               42.6          -7.0
 
    
 (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)

0 : 0
