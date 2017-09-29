FACTBOX-Goldman Sachs tops Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in January-September

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Overseas deals this year by Chinese firms, Asia-Pacific's most active buyers, reached $118 billion at September-end, nearly half of which were announced in the past three months, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top adviser in January-September in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, followed by Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG, according to the Thomson Reuters league table data. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Top 10 advisers by deal value: Financial adviser Deal value (inc. Market No. of net debt, $ mln) share (%) deals Goldman Sachs 89,965.5 11.9 65 Morgan Stanley 75,710.7 10.0 54 UBS 73,337.3 9.7 40 China International 71,314.5 9.5 36 Capital Bank of America Merrill 63,819.9 8.5 33 Lynch Citigroup 45,230.2 6.0 40 JPMorgan 45,208.9 6.0 29 CITIC 41,682.9 5.5 80 Industrial & Commercial 25,657.7 3.4 58 Bank of China Evercore Partners 24,449.5 3.2 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Top 10 advisers by total fees earned: Bank Fees ($ mln) Change (%) CITIC 134.5 59.5 Morgan Stanley 109.5 -7.9 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 100.0 -15.9 Goldman Sachs 86.8 -55.5 UBS 73.6 -24.0 Credit Suisse 73.6 -16.2 Citigroup 60.2 -16.6 China International Capital 55.4 -16.5 Macquarie 51.0 -56.2 JPMorgan 42.6 -7.0 (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)