Mattis warns: U.S. "will never accept a nuclear North Korea"
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 25
October 28, 2017 / 2:59 AM / a day ago

Mattis warns: U.S. "will never accept a nuclear North Korea"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that the United States would never accept a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.

“Make no mistake - any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated. And any use of nuclear weapons will be met with a massive military response that is both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said in prepared remarks after defense talks in Seoul.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Nick Macfie

