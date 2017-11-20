FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Morning Call-Global Markets
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 6:45 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                   Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**    5,945.67       -11.58      NZX 50**            8,089.8      27.820
 DJIA             23,447.91      89.67       NIKKEI**            22,261.76    -135.04
 Nasdaq           6,790.121      7.33        FTSE**              7,389.46     8.78
 S&P 500          2,583.2        4.35        Hang Seng**         29,260.31    61.27
 SPI 200 Fut      5,962.0        0.40        STI**               3,386.59     4.21
 SSEC**           3,393.02       10.12       KOSPI**             2,527.67     -6.32
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
 Bonds                                      Bonds                            
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.037          -0.002      KR 10 YR Bond       2.547        -0.023
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.561          0.006       US 10 YR Bond       2.3666       0.013
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.82           -2.25       US 30 YR Bond       2.7894       -0.004
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    
 Currencies                                                                  
 SGD US$         1.3573         0.0016      KRW US$             1,096.24     2.92
 AUD US$         0.7551         -0.0012     NZD US$             0.681        -0.0006
 EUR US$         1.174          -0.0053     Yen US$             112.59       0.52
 THB US$         32.82          0           PHP US$             50.739       -0.06
 IDR US$         13,533         8           INR US$             65.095       0.085
 MYR US$         4.148          -0.012      TWD US$             30.102       0.001
 CNY US$         6.63           0.0015      HKD US$             7.8117       0.0013
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-     
 Commodities                                                                 
 Spot Gold       1,275.61       -18.72      Silver (Lon)        16.896       -0.41
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,275.5        -21         Brent Crude         61.98        -0.74
 Iron Ore        CNY471         5.5         TRJCRB Index        188.8832     -1.5027
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY190.8       1.3         LME Copper          6,844        67
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 18:37 GMT
    
    EQUITIES
    GLOBAL - Global equities rose on Monday as confidence over economic growth around
the world helped investors brush off concerns about the collapse of government talks in
Germany, which sent the euro lower against the U.S. dollar.
    In the latest indication of global economic expansion, the German central bank said
the national economy is expanding into the end of the year on strong industrial activity
and firms are struggling to find workers to satisfy orders
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Monday as investors eased off
the pedal with earnings season dying down and the Thanksgiving holiday coming up.
    With no major earnings or economic data scheduled this week, trading volumes are
expected to thin leading up to the holiday on Thursday and an early close on Friday.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    MILAN- European shares rose on Monday as confidence over global economic activity
and a retreating euro encouraged investors to brush off worries over the collapse of
coalition government talks in Germany.
    Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent, more than 60 points above the 13,000 points
benchmark after reversing early morning losses that sent the index down as much as 0.5
percent.
    The broader pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.7 percent
 
    For a full report, click on
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday amid losses on Wall Street and a
stronger yen, although bargain hunting limited the losses.
    The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 22,303.98 points by late morning,
following a brief pop into positive territory in early trade.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks tumbled early on Monday after Beijing unveiled sweeping new
guidelines to regulate asset management products, but they rebounded and ended the day
higher as investors realized the rules will only be implemented gradually.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Monday, following a weak lead from Wall
Street caused by uncertainties over Republican tax reforms and before minutes of the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) November meeting are published on Tuesday.
    The S&P/ASX 200 Index .AXJO finished down 0.19 percent or 11.554 points at
5,945.700. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday but had recorded its worst weekly
performance since June.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won rose
on the local platform while bond yields fell.
     At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.97 points or 0.12 percent at 2,536.96.
    The KOSPI is up around 25.0 percent so far this year, and up by 6.78 percent in the
previous 30 days.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    NEW YORK - The euro recovered from a two-month low against the yen touched in Asian
trade on Monday, with investors brushing off broader political risks arising from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's failure to form a three-way coalition government.
    Merkel, whose conservatives were weakened after they won an election in September
with a reduced number of seats, said she would inform the German president that she
could not form a coalition, after the pro-business Free Democrats withdrew from
negotiations
    For a full report, click on
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, dragged lower by
strength in the greenback in overseas market even as the central bank set firmer
guidance for the Chinese currency.
    The dollar gained some support from a slide in the euro following political
uncertainty as talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government
broke down
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar hovered around a five-month trough on Monday,
while its New Zealand cousin was near its lowest in 1-1/2 years, as shrinking yield
premiums over the U.S. dollar prompted investors to unwind carry trades.
    The Australian dollar was huddled at $0.7553 and nursing last week's losses
of 1.3 percent.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL -  The won was quoted at 1,100.05 per U.S. dollar, down 0.62 percent
from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was
being transacted at 1,097.1 per dollar.
     The won was quoted at 1,100.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, where it ended the previous session at 1,097.5. The currency erased its
earlier gains as foreign demand simmered down during the session.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Monday as investors awaited minutes
on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting.
    The U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged when it concluded its two-day
meeting on Nov. 1 and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor
market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - German bond yields steadied near 1 1/2-week lows on Monday after talks to
form a coalition government failed.
    Yields struggled to push much lower as investors brushed off initial concerns about
rising political risk in Europe's biggest economy.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Monday, drawing limited
support from gains in U.S. Treasuries after German coalition talks failed, stoking
political uncertainty in the euro zone's largest economy.
    The 10-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.035 percent, while
the 20-year yield stood flat at 0.570 percent and the 30-year yield was
unchanged at 0.820 percent.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD
    Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar rose, but prices still held near one-month
highs hit last week as political and economic uncertainty in the United States dominated
sentiment.
    Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,288.49 an ounce at 1446 GMT, off
Friday's peak of $1,297, its strongest since Oct. 16. U.S. gold futures were
down 0.3 percent to $1,292.20 an ounce.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese iron ore futures shed early losses, and rallied more than 1 percent on
Monday, as steel prices recovered after a three-day slide.
    But plentiful stockpiles of the steelmaking raw material in China, which are at
their highest since August, kept gains in iron ore prices curbed.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
     Copper edged higher on Monday, supported by falling inventories and a monthly
upturn in China's property prices, with gains capped by a firmer dollar.
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended 0.8 percent up at $6,828
a tonne, having posted its second weekly decline on Friday.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices slipped on Monday, extending recent weakness ahead of an OPEC meeting
next week, while a rally in the dollar negatively affected commodities across the board.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in three months on Monday evening as
sentiment took a hit from India's move to raise import tax on edible oils to its highest
in over a decade.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 3.2 percent to 2,628 ringgit ($633.56) a tonne by
the end of the trading day, its sharpest daily drop since mid-February.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures fell on Monday for a fourth straight session, hitting
a 5-month low, weighed down by concerns over rising inventories and softer demand from
top buyer China.
    The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for April delivery,
 finished 0.8 yen, or 0.4 percent, lower at 189.5 yen ($1.7) per kg, after
touching its lowest since June 23 at 188 yen earlier in the session.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.