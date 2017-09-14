FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Private equity investor Asia Alternatives closes new $1.8 bln fund
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in a month

RPT-Private equity investor Asia Alternatives closes new $1.8 bln fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to reach additional subscriber service)

* Investors included Boeing, Florida pension funds

* Control deals seen taking centre stage in Asia

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia Alternatives, a regional private equity fund-of-funds (FOF) manager, said on Thursday it has raised about $1.8 billion for its most recent fund and associated vehicles, benefiting from increased demand for the relatively high returns promised by buyout deals and early-stage investing in Asian companies.

The move comes as private equity companies are raising record amounts of funds for investments in Asia, where deals are getting larger in size as buyouts increasingly aim to gain control of companies.

In June KKR & Co raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asian buyout fund, an all-time high, with volumes seen growing further as TPG, Bain Capital and Blackstone Group LP all tap investors for their real estate, credit and buyout funds.

Investors in the latest fund, called Asia Alternatives Capital Partners V LP, included state and corporate pension funds such as Florida State Board of Administration, Boeing Co’s and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, Asia Alternatives said in a statement.

“Looking back, this was our fastest, most efficient fundraise,” Rebecca Xu, co-founder of Asia Alternatives, said in an interview. “It certainly reflects an improved appetite from global investors in Asian private equity. Returns we’re able to generate really are key.”

“We’re starting to see stronger momentum in buyout, control deals in China,” Xu added. “It’s a long-term trend that’s here to stay. I don’t think it’s a cyclical phenomenon.” (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.