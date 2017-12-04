FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Graphics -Vietnamese equities lead Asia-Pacific price gains in November
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 4, 2017 / 10:58 AM / Updated a day ago

Asia Graphics -Vietnamese equities lead Asia-Pacific price gains in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vietnamese shares reached decade-highs and topped Asia-Pacific with the highest price gains in November, bolstered by rising foreign interest during the month.

Foreigners were net buyers of about $500 million of shares in the country’s stock market in November, the highest monthly purchases in at least seven years.

Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd’s purchases of about $900 million in Vinamilk’s shares was seen as a positive for Vietnamese markets, with government aiming to trim its stakes in more state-owned firms.

Vietnam will also kick off the sale of a majority stake in Sabeco, the country’s biggest brewer, in December.

The Vietnam index rose more than 13 percent in November.

Hong Kong and Japanese shares rose more than 3 percent each in November.

Sri Lankan stocks led the losers with a fall of 3.11 percent, followed by China and Taiwan shares with declines of more than 2 percent.

South Korean, Malaysian, Thai, Philippine and Indian equities fell between 1 to 2 percent.

Asia-Pacific markets performance Nov 2017: reut.rs/2ASgYeL

Asia-Pacific markets performance 2017: reut.rs/2A1sJzq

Asia-Pacific equities valuations: reut.rs/2A0aSJc

Asia-Pacific equities analyst revisions score: reut.rs/2A1fjn1

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
