FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ASML in Chinese training intiative for semiconductor growth
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 21, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 months ago

ASML in Chinese training intiative for semiconductor growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 21 (Reuters) - ASML, one of the world's largest equipment suppliers to computer chipmakers, will team up with a public Chinese research consortium to open an education centre in Shanghai, it said on Wednesday.

ASML and the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Development Center plan to equip an existing clean room in Shanghai with ASML equipment to train a larger workforce capable of servicing ASML's lithography systems in existing and new fabrication plants.

Shanghai is centrally located for China's chip industry.

The move is in line with Chinese ambitions to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity significantly under its current five-year economic development plan.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.