January 17, 2018 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

Chip tool maker ASML Q4 beats expectations, sees strong 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - ASML, the Dutch supplier of equipment to key chip makers, reported a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter as several customers asked for early delivery of products amid a booming semiconductor industry.

The world’s biggest maker of lithography systems said it was also helped by a growing backlog of orders.

Profit rose of 644 million euros ($788.32 million) from 524 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled for Reuters had expected profit of 454 million euros. ($1 = 0.8169 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

