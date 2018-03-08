FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 5:28 AM / 2 days ago

Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare's H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare said on Thursday first-half earnings rose 26 percent, buoyed by a strong result from therapeutic focused brands.

Aspen, with presence in 50 countries spanning six continents, said normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six-months ended Dec.31, rose to 872 cents from 692 cents.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items.

Group revenue grew 11 percent to 21.9 billion rand ($1.85 billion) from 19.8 billion rand.

$1 = 11.8355 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

