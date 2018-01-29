FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:38 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Aspen to start review of infant milk formula unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare will review its infant milk formula business with options including a sale to a strategic partner, Africa’s biggest generic drugmaker said on Monday.

The unit, which has factories in New Zealand, South Africa and Mexico, follows the approval by the China Food and Drug Administration’s registration of the company’s baby milk formula brand, Alula.

“A range of options will be considered including, inter alia, the introduction of a strategic partner that could unlock appropriate value,” Aspen said.

The business sells infant milk formula in the Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, and has a growing presence in the Middle East and China.

Aspen has appointed Centerview Partners UK LLP as financial adviser to assist in the strategic review process. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

