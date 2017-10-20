ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Dutch insurer ASR jumped briefly in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.

The report cited people familiar with the matter, and ASR shares initially rose 3.5 percent before falling back to 1.5 percent higher at 34.50, while Aegon traded 0.4 percent lower.

Without commenting on the specific report, a spokeswoman for ASR said it intends to remain independent while a spokesman for Aegon said it is not pursuing acquisitions. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by David Evans)