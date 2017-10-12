FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Asseco says Israeli company stake sale to boost results
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 12, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 7 days ago

Poland's Asseco says Israeli company stake sale to boost results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA, Poland’s largest IT company, said the sale of a stake in Israel’s Formula Systems would have a positive impact on its January-September results.

Asseco sold a 20 percent stake in Formula for 365.6 million shekels ($105.04 million) in August.

“The estimated effect of the transaction ...on the consolidated net profit will probably amount to 330-360 million zlotys ($92-100 million),” Asseco said in a statement.

Asseco said it would write down some 106 million zlotys related to its units in Russia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Nigeria, but still expected its January-September results to be better than the average from previous years.

($1 = 3.4806 shekels)

$1 = 3.6027 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Jason Neely

