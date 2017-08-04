FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Property group Assura names new finance head
#Banking and Financial News
August 4, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 months ago

UK Property group Assura names new finance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Assura Plc, an investor and developer of primary care properties, named Jayne Cottam as chief financial officer, filling a position that fell vacant earlier this year after then finance chief Jonathan Murphy became CEO.

Cottam currently heads the operational finance team at one of the UK’s largest private national housing developers and would join before October-end, the group, which develops and manages primary care medical centres across the UK, said.

Property investors have grown more interested in buying care homes since Britain voted to leave the European Union, favouring their long leases and steady tenants over retail and offices which have been hit by uncertainty.

Assura, which reported a rise in profit in the last financial year, raised 164 million pounds via a placing in June to help fund acquisition and development pipeline.

Its stock has gained about 8 percent in the year to Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

