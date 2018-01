(Reuters) - Veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc (DPH.L) said it would buy the Netherlands-based AST Farma and Europe-focused Le Vet for 340 million euros (296.79 million pounds) in a cash and share deal.

The debt-free, cash-free deal will see Dechra paying about 75 percent in cash and 25 percent in new Dechra shares, and subject to a two year lock-in, Dechra said in a statement.