FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 27, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated a day ago

REFILE-Indonesia's Astra International FY profit rises, but misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week to Tuesday in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia’s largest automotive distributor, posted a 25 percent increase in net profit for 2017, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Astra reported 18.88 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) in net income last year, up from 15.16 trillion rupiah a year earlier. That came below average estimate of 19.50 trillion rupiah, according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 13,670 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.