AstraZeneca reports positive results for COPD drug

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said it had attained positive top-line results in a trial for bronchodilator inhalation aerosol medicine for treatment of patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

AstraZeneca will make regulatory filing applications for the medicine, Bevespi Aerosphere, in Japan and China in 2018, it said on Monday.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved the medicine in April 2016. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)