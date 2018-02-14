FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia's ASX says first-half profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian Securities Exchange Ltd , the world’s 16th-largest stock market by market capitalisation, said first-half net profit rose 5 percent as it experienced a pickup in trading activity in the derivatives markets.

Profit for Australia’s dominant bourse operator was A$230.5 million ($182.81 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, it said on Thursday, beating a Citigroup estimate of A$226 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 107.2 Australian cents per share, up from 102 cents a year earlier.

$1 = 1.2609 Australian dollars Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.