Athletics-McLeod restores Jamaican sprint mastery with hurdles win

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Omar McLeod brought the smile back to Jamaican sprinting as he powered to the 110 metres hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships on Monday.

Following the shock defeats of Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson in the 100 metres events, McLeod, another overwhelming race favourite from the Caribbean island, made no mistake as he added the world crown to the Olympic title he won last year.

The 23-year-old dominated the race, winning in 13.04 seconds, a metre clear of the defending champion, Russian Sergey Shubenkov, who was competing as an ‘authorised neutral athlete’ with his country still banned from international athletics.

Shubenkov, who clocked 13.14, was the first Russian to win a medal in London while the bronze went to Hungary’s Balazs Baji, who was timed at 13.28.

World record holder Aries Merritt, of the U.S., who won the Olympic title in the same stadium five years ago, started strongly but faded into fifth place in 13.31 seconds. (Reporting by Ian Chadband)