a day ago
Athletics-First gold for Russian neutrals as Lasitskene retains high jump title
#Olympics News
August 12, 2017 / 7:59 PM / a day ago

Athletics-First gold for Russian neutrals as Lasitskene retains high jump title

Christian Radnedge

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Maria Lasitskene became the first Russian to win a gold medal at the World Championships in London after successfully defending her high jump title on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, competing as an authorised neutral athlete, stretched her unbeaten streak to 25 competitions by clearing 2.03 metres to triumph in the London Stadium.

Having already secured gold, Lasitskene tried to beat the Russian national record and her own personal best by jumping 2.08m but she failed on all three attempts.

Yuliia Levchenko of Ukraine won her first major global medal by taking silver after clearing a personal best height of 2.01m, while Kamila Licwinko of Poland, who cleared 1.99m, won bronze. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Ken Ferris)

