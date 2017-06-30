FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO draws strong demand
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 30, 2017 / 2:45 PM / a month ago

India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO draws strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - India's AU Small Finance Bank's initial public offering to raise up to 19.13 billion rupees ($296 million) was subscribed 53.6 times on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

The issue received bids for 2.02 billion shares against the total issue size of 37.70 million shares, according to the data.

The bank, which caters to low- and middle-income individuals and businesses, is the latest to benefit from a booming IPO market in India, where firms have raised over $2 billion so far this year, on track to match the $4 billion raised in 2016.

Shares in CDSL, majority-owned by bourse operator BSE Ltd, soared 80 percent on its debut on Friday, after its IPO raised 5.2 billion rupees in India's most heavily oversubscribed offering this year. ($1 = 64.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.