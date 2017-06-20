FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
French hypermarket chain Auchan expands foothold in Ukraine
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 20, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

French hypermarket chain Auchan expands foothold in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Privately-held hypermarket operator Auchan Retail is stepping up its investments in Ukraine, with the acquisition of local retailer Karavan, the French company said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal, which must be approved by anti-trust authorities, were not disclosed.

Auchan, which is present in 17 countries and makes 65 percent of revenue outside France, operates 11 hypermarkets in five Ukrainian cities and employs 3,600 people.

It makes 18.7 percent of global turnover of 52 billion euros ($58 billion) in Central and Eastern Europe.

Karavan operates nine hypermarkets and superstores and employs 3,300 people in Ukraine. The deal will enable Auchan to beef up its presence in Kiev and expand to four new cities: Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr and Chernivtsi.

$1 = 0.8990 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.