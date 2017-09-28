FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christie's to auction rare large diamond in November
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 28, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 21 days ago

Christie's to auction rare large diamond in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A 163.41-carat flawless white diamond found last year in Angola will go to auction in Geneva on Nov. 14, global auction house Christie’s said on Thursday.

“The largest stone that ever come up on the market before of this quality was 110 carats,” Francois Curiel, Christie’s chairman for Europe and Asia, said at a showing of the diamond in Hong Kong.

“So this is a stone that is 50 percent bigger than the previous one. It’s an absolute rarity,” he said.

Discovered in February last year in eastern Angola, the 404.20-carat rough diamond was the largest ever found in the southern African country.

The D-colour, emerald-cut diamond, which can be detached from its white gold, diamond and emerald necklace, will be shown in London, Dubai and New York before going to auction in Geneva. (Reporting to Stefanie McIntyre Editing by Darren Schuettler and Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.