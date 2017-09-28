FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich prosecutors arrest second Audi employee in emissions probe
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 28, 2017

Munich prosecutors arrest second Audi employee in emissions probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have arrested a second Audi employee in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal and widenened out the number of suspects in a related investigation, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Prosecutors have also searched personal premises, the spokeswoman said, adding that corporate locations were not part of the raid.

Audi admitted in November 2015, two months after parent Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal broke, that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with an auxiliary control device deemed illegal in the United States. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

