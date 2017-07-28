FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi braces for Q4 earnings hit over model ramp-up costs
July 28, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 10 days ago

Audi braces for Q4 earnings hit over model ramp-up costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Audi is bracing for earnings to take a hit in the fourth quarter because of ramp-up costs for new vehicles including the new A6 and A7 models, Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek said.

First-half operating profit at Volkswagen's luxury brand edged up 0.5 percent to 2.68 billion euros ($3.13 billion) from 2.66 billion even as vehicle sales, Audi said on Friday.

The carmaker made no further provisions for its diesel emissions scandal in the second quarter, having set aside about 1.8 billion euros in 2015 and 2016.

$1 = 0.8551 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

