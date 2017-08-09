FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aurobindo Pharma posts 11 pct drop in Q1 profit; misses estimates
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 2 months

Aurobindo Pharma posts 11 pct drop in Q1 profit; misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit for the three months ended June fell to 5.19 billion rupees ($81.15 million) from 5.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, which is engaged in producing oral and injectable generic formulations, said.

Analysts on average expected Aurobindo to post a profit of 5.67 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

$1 = 63.8300 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans

