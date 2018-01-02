FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurora Cannabis posts record November revenue
Sections
Featured
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Economy
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Technology
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Predictions for this year
Breakingviews
Predictions for this year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 2, 2018 / 1:19 PM / a day ago

Aurora Cannabis posts record November revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canadian medical marijuana maker Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Tuesday it sold cannabis worth C$3.1 million ($2.5 million) in November, its highest ever, helped by strong demand for its products.

Aurora said it sold 354 kilograms of cannabis in Canada and Germany in the month.

Canada is set to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018 to become only the second country in the world to do so, after Uruguay.

Vancouver-based Aurora has also been signing deals to expand into the recreational marijuana space.

The company offered to buy CanniMed Therapeutics in November, but the smaller rival adopted a plan to prevent shareholders from entering agreements with Aurora, viewing the deal to be “coercive”.

$1 = 1.2534 Canadian dollars Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.