FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 27, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Austevoll hopes for Peru fisheries comeback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood CEO Arne Moegster told a news conference on Tuesday:

* ‍Austevoll supported decision by regulator to cut short fisheries season in Peru; expects a recovery in 2018

* “We expect an opening in the first half of April in Peru and our total quota guidance is between 4-5 million tonnes for 2018,” Moegster said

* He added that the fisheries in Peru had not been good for 3-4 years but despite this he hoped for a good 2018 season

* On question of whether it could be an idea to withdraw from Peru, Moegster said he did not see this as an option

* “We are very optimistic for the long term and have taken positions so we could handle a downturn,” Moegster said

* The poor fisheries in Peru have resulted in a big increase in both fishmeal and fish oil prices (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.