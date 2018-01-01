FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Brambles estimates one-time tax benefit from U.S. tax reform
Sections
Featured
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
economy
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
israel
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
commentary
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 1, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia's Brambles estimates one-time tax benefit from U.S. tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd said on Tuesday it estimates a $125 million to $155 million one-time benefit due to the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States.

The pallets and container company said in a statement the one-time non-cash benefit to its income tax expense as at Dec. 31, 2017, would be due to a lower deferred tax liability in the United States.

Brambles also said that, apart from the tax rate reduction, there were a “number of measures” that could affect the company negatively. It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.