Australia's CBA fiscal year profit up 4.6 pct, beats forecast
#Banking and Financial News
August 8, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in 2 months

Australia's CBA fiscal year profit up 4.6 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday its fiscal year profit rose 4.6 percent, beating expectations, helped by growth in its home lending arm.

Australia’s second-biggest lender said cash profit for the 12 months to June 30 was A$9.88 billion ($7.82 billion), up from A$9.45 billion a year ago.

The result beat analysts’ average forecast of A$9.83 billion, according to 15 respondents polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CBA declared a fully-franked final dividend of A$2.30 per share, up from A$2.22 a share a year ago. ($1 = 1.2642 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta)

