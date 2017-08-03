FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Crown Resorts FY profit falls 16 pct, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 11:51 PM / in 2 months

Australia's Crown Resorts FY profit falls 16 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian casino giant Crown Resorts said on Friday its underlying annual net profit fell by nearly a sixth, missing analyst forecasts, due to decreased demand from high-rolling VIP gamblers across its Australian resorts.

Normalised net profit before one-off items came in at A$343.1 million ($272.9 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$406.2 million a year ago and below the A$369.1 million average forecast of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Normalised” net profit is a measure used by casino companies to strip out irregularities in win rates.

$1 = 1.2571 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Edited by Byron Kaye

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.