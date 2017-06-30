FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-Australia c.bank seen keeping rates steady at July meeting
#Banking and Financial News
June 30, 2017 / 6:44 AM / a month ago

POLL-Australia c.bank seen keeping rates steady at July meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For poll results click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?s=GCR01+2H+7&st=Menu+G+C

* RBA decision due 0430 GMT Tuesday, July 4

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is seen as all but certain to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting next week, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Out of 50 economists polled by Reuters, 49 forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat at its policy meeting on July 4, following two rate cuts last year, as it balances the risk of fuelling further borrowing in the country's red-hot property market against tepid inflation.

While the majority predicted the central bank would keep rates steady until the middle of next year, 18 of 38 respondents forecast that it would raise rates by September next year, against two who expect an easing. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next RBA meeting on July 4 and where rates would be at the end of September 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Eric Meijer)

