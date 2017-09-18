Australia new vehicle sales flat in August

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian sales of new vehicles were unchanged in August, though a jump in commercial sales augured well for business investment in the month.

Monday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed national sales were little changed at 99,564 in August, following a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent drop in July.

Sales of passenger vehicles and sports utilities both fell in August, but the “other” sector which comprises mainly commercial vehicles climbed a steep 7.2 percent to an all-time peak of 23,834. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)