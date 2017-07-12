FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Fare dinkum? Australia fined for trying to take his fridge on the train
July 12, 2017

Fare dinkum? Australia fined for trying to take his fridge on the train

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - What's a man to do if he doesn't have a ute?

Two train commuters in Australia had a creative answer to that question, when they showed that without a truck, known in Australian slang as a "ute", furniture can be transported cheaply by public transport.

In two separate incidents at Bowen Hills train station in Brisbane, men single-handedly moved a couch and a fridge on trains, as seen in CCTV footage released by Queensland Rail on Tuesday.

"Please book a removalist", was the rail network's advice in a tweet tagged #TrainEtiquetteTuesday, a series it has prescribing better commuter behaviour.

The man moving the fridge wheeled it on a trolley onto a train but was shortly discovered by transit officers, who fined him $250 for his oversized item. He was also fined for fare dodging, media reported.

Both incidents were filmed in April.

It is illegal to board a train on the Queensland Rail system with an item that cannot be stored below a seat, in an overhead rack, or in a designated storage area. (Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Robert Birsel)

