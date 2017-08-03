Australian police say two men charged with plot to place bomb on Etihad flight

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian police said on Friday two men have been charged over terror-related offences involving a plan to place an improvised explosive device on an Etihad Airways flight.

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner National Security Michael Phelan said the men had assistance from Islamic State in Syria, but that the device did not breach airport security.

Police arrested four men last weekend in raids across Australia's biggest city of Sydney. One man has been released while another is being held without charge under special counter-terror laws. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Lincoln Feast)