FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares finish near 1-month highs; NZ up
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 14, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 months ago

Australia shares finish near 1-month highs; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended broadly firmer for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, tracking record highs on Wall Street that was helped by a rebound in technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1 percent, or 61.13 points, to 5,833.9, its highest close in a month.

The benchmark added 1.7 percent on Tuesday in its best day in seven months.

Investors are awaiting clarity on the future path of U.S. monetary policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates. The central bank is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 1800 GMT.

Financials stocks were the top gainers, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the biggest by market value, rising 1.4 percent.

CBA's 'Big Four' peers rose in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.7 percent.

Gold stocks guided the metals and miners index higher, while mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto held steady.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.6 percent, or 43.91 points, at 7,483.99.

Fisher & Pay Healthcare Corp and Spark New Zealand were the biggest gainers on the benchmark by weight, adding 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.