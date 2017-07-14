FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Australia shares record best week in a month; NZ gains for a 5th week
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 14, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 25 days ago

Australia shares record best week in a month; NZ gains for a 5th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Friday and posted their best weekly performance in a month, as financials tracked Wall Street counterparts higher ahead of big U.S. banks earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.5 percent, or 28.33 points, higher at 5,765.10.

The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Thursday and added over 1 percent on the week, its strongest rise since the week ended June 16.

The day's gains rode on a solid rise in energy and financial stocks.

The Australian energy index recorded its best weekly performance since mid-May, ending the day 2 percent higher on overnight advances in oil prices, which came on the back of data showing stronger Chinese demand for crude. .

Aussie energy sector bellwether Woodside Petroleum, was up nearly 2 percent.

The Australian financial index followed U.S. financials higher as investors bought in before second quarter earnings kicked-off with three of the biggest U.S. banks reporting results.

The Aussie big banks rose in a range of 0.3 percent to 1 percent and were the biggest contributors to overall gains.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 38.88 points to 7,649.77.

The benchmark posted a fifth straight week of gains, adding 0.4 percent.

Auckland International Airport and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp were the main index's biggest gainers by weight, up 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.