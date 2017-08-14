Australia shares rebound as banks rally; NZ climbs

(Updates to close)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered on Monday, with financials accounting for more than half of the gains, as positive sentiment spilled over from Wall Street where investors had bet on slower U.S. rate hikes.

Weaker-than-expected July consumer price data led investors to bet that soft inflation would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising rates again this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent, or 37.26 points to 5,730.4 at the close of trade.

The gains were broad-based with all sectors in the black.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was among the top percentage gainers on the benchmark after it posted a 4 percent increase in its cash earnings for the 12-months ended June 30.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1 percent after the country’s No. 2 lender said CEO Ian Narev will retire by next June after sustained publicity about a money-laundering lawsuit led to calls for him to resign.

At the other end, Ansell Ltd fell more than 3 percent after the rubber products maker posted a bigger-than-expected profit drop caused by skyrocketing rubber prices and one-off transaction costs.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.6 percent, or 42.83 points to finish the session at 7,761.94.

Sentiment was boosted by New Zealand’s buoyant retail sales. Data showed retail sales volumes jumped 2 percent in the second quarter, beating expectations and buoyed by high-profile international sporting events that are attracting tourists to the country.

Contact Energy and Genesis Energy were among the top gainers, rising 3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)