FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on weak metal prices, New Zealand down too
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 6, 2017 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

Australia shares slip on weak metal prices, New Zealand down too

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, as material stocks slipped on weak base metal prices while data showing the economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in over a year in the third quarter had little impact.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.4 percent, or 26.12 points to 5945.70. The benchmark shed 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gross domestic product (GDP) in July-September grew 2.8 percent from a year earlier, but worrying weakness in household spending cast a cloud over the growth outlook.

The metals and mining index fell 2.1 percent to its lowest in over a month, with Rio Tinto slipping 1.7 percent and BHP losing about 2 percent.

Iron ore futures in China slipped on Tuesday while copper had its biggest drop in two years as the dollar firmed against a basket of currencies on expectations of a U.S. tax reform.

Healthcare stocks were the second biggest losers on the index, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd falling 2.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 45.35 points to finish the session at 8139.86.

Healthcare, material and information technology stocks led the declines.

Among top losers on the index were Fletcher Building Ltd and Xero Ltd, both slipping 3 percent each. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.