Australia shares track key commodities higher; NZ gains

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked up on Friday as energy and materials stocks firmed on higher oil and iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 percent or 31.3 points to 6,121.4. The benchmark added 0.9 percent on Thursday and ended the week 1.2 percent higher.

Energy stocks gained on Friday, with the energy index ending at its highest in three weeks.

Oil rose for a third day on Friday after a survey showed strong compliance with output cuts by OPEC and others including Russia, offsetting concerns about surging U.S. production.

Energy major Santos Ltd gained 4.3 percent, the highest in more than two weeks.

Materials stocks headed higher as the most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in key market China climbed 1.3 percent

Global miner BHP Billiton rose 0.5 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of James Hardie Industries PLC, rose 6.8 percent to a record closing high and were among the benchmark’s top percentage gainers.

The world’s No. 1 maker of fibre cement building panels, posted third-quarter adjusted net operating profit on Friday, which was up by close to a third.

Financials rose as well, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia gaining about 1 percent.

Conversely, real estate stocks fell, capping the gains on the index.

“The ongoing sell-off in global bond markets is affecting their (real estate and industrials stocks) performance,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

“Property stocks are sensitive to interest rate changes, the continuing sell-off and increase in long-term interest rates is really weighing on the real estate and utilities sector as well.”

U.S. Treasuries market started February on a sour note with the 10-year yield hitting a near four-year peak on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand shares ticked up, helped by a rise in materials and industrials. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 31.42 points to 8,415.29, adding 1.3 percent on a weekly basis. The main index ended higher for a third straight week.

Fletcher Building Ltd, the country’s biggest construction company, firmed 2.1 percent to end at its highest since October 2017. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)