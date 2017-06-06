FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open higher, NZ lower
June 6, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares to open higher, NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade up on
Wednesday, with commodities set to gain from rising gold and oil
prices.
    Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, finding technical support
after sliding below $47 a barrel, while gold prices surged to a
seven-month high, riding a weak dollar and geopolitical
uncertainties.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 15 points
or 0.27 percent to 5682.0, a 15.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
1.52 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

